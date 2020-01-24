Teen ‘killed family’ then went to school

Landon Durham (right) allegedly stabbed his mother Holli Durham (left) and his two twin brothers to death. Picture: Facebook

Landon Durham (right) allegedly stabbed his mother Holli Durham (left) and his two twin brothers to death. Picture: Facebook

An US teenager allegedly stabbed his mother and 13-year-old twin brothers to death this week - and then went off to school as if nothing happened, according to disturbing new reports.

Landon Durham, 16, faces a capital murder charge in connection to the death of his mother, Holli Christina Durham, 36, and brothers Branson and Baron Durham, in their Alabama home, according to prosecutors.

He is automatically charged as an adult, reports the New York Post.

Landon Durham (centre) is charged with the deaths of his mother Holli and brothers, Branson and Baron. It is not confirmed whether the man in the photo is a relative. Picture: Facebook

Police believe the three were killed early on Tuesday, and their bodies were discovered later that day. Landon went off to school at Munford High School after the slayings, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said at a press conference, according to The Gadsden Times.

An investigator spotted Landon Durham around 7.40am on Wednesday travelling towards Etowah County, according to the report.

Landon was arrested without incident at a store.

Mr Giddens did not comment on a possible motive.

Landon Durham will be charged as an adult. Picture: Supplied

Landon Durham with his mum, Holli. Picture: Facebook

"This is the kind of crime that you see on TV or the media or the internet that happens in other places," Mr Giddens said.

"To have it here, really hits home. Munford, like all communities in this county, is pretty close-knit, and I know they are hurting and we are too."

"It's just hard to believe these kinds of things can happen," the prosecutor added.

Dr Suzanne Lacey, superintendent of the local Talladega County school district, called the triple homicide a "tragedy."

Landon Durham with his brothers Branson and Baron. Picture: Facebook

"Like any small town, when tragedy strikes it affects the entire community including the school community," Dr Lacey said in a statement obtained by AL.com.

"Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time. We have additional counsellors available to provide a helping hand and listening ear to our Munford students and staff."

Holli, Branson and Baron Durham were found dead in their Alabama home. Picture: Facebook

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.