A police car speeds down the road. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times
A police car speeds down the road. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times
News

Teen joy-rider still on the run

Madison Watt
by
28th Apr 2018 9:25 PM | Updated: 29th Apr 2018 4:40 PM

UPDATE 29/04/18 4:30pm: Police are still searching for the 17-year-old female driver and three other children have been arrested in Chinchilla after an alleged 12 hour joy-ride in a stolen vehicle that began in Rockhampton.

Police have alleged the group stole a red Holden Cruze vehicle from Denning St and Park Ave, Rockhampton about 1.45am on Saturday morning.

The vehicle stopped for petrol at a petrol station in Rolleston and was allegedly involved in a drive at around 9.00am.

The teens fled from police after they attempted to intercept the group on the Carnarvon Highway, north of Roma at 10.50am, with the use of a tyre deflation device.

The vehicle drove off the road to avoid the device, which resulted in a police pursuit that was soon called off due to the alleged dangerous and excessive high speeds.

A Wandoan police vehicle was damaged after the teens allegedly performed a u-turn in front of it on the Leichardt Highway near Booral Rd at around 12.30pm.

Police confirmed no-one was injured from that crash.

The teens entered the Warrego Highway and headed towards Chinchilla where they came to a stop 22km west of the town after running out of fuel and fled the vehicle on foot around 1.15pm.

Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy from Rockhampton.

The 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy have been released from police custody yesterday while the 13-year-old boy remains with police in the Dalby watch-house.

The teen driver of the vehicle remains outstanding.

All three have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstructing police.

Police investigations are continuing.

    Local Partners