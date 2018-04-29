Teen jailed over 'frenzied attack' on school girl

A SCHOOL girl brutally bashed and kicked in the head by a teenage girl would have died from her traumatic head injuries but saved by surgery when flown to a Brisbane hospital.

A Judge sitting in the Children's Court at Ipswich heard that the girl was attacked by a former friend when followed by a teen gang late at night.

She suffered bleeding to the brain and skull fractures.

District Court judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said what the girl did was a frenzied and brutal attack on the smaller girl just three days short of her 17th birthday.

If she had been 17 she would have appeared in an adult court for her serious violent offending.

The girl, 17, of solid build, quiet, serious and wearing black glasses with diamantes, appeared in the dock and pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm on October 10, 2017; and assault causing bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Shontelle Petrie said the girl had a history of serious assaults on police officers that included scratching and punching.

Ms Petrie said it was difficult to pinpoint a reason for what she did, but had posted on Facebook that the girl "needed a good kick to the head".

The girl was followed that night by a group of four but with a female friend they hid in the yard of a house and continued to walk thinking it was safe.

But the accused saw them and in a confrontation tried to punch her but instead hit her friend in the head, causing bodily harm.

However, she fell to the ground (her injured friend ran to get help) and was subjected to a violent and protracted assault, kicked and punched.

She put up no resistance.

A truck driver intervened in the attack and took her to hospital.

Four hours later the girl fell into a coma suffering a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain and was flown to Brisbane.

Ms Petrie said that without intervention she would not have survived.

In a victim impact statement before the court, the injured girl's mother said she hoped it was a lesson for the teenager to never again be violent, and to realise it fortunate that she did not face murder or manslaughter charges.

"It was a violent attack on a child much younger and smaller than her," Ms Petrie said.

"It was a life threatening injury with ongoing effects but had been a remarkable physical recovery."

Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced her to 18 months detention but found special circumstances under the Youth Justices Act, ordering her release after serving nine months.