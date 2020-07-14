Teen jailed over date night ambush

A TEENAGER has been given a jail term for his involvement in ambush on a man who believed he was meeting up with a woman for a date.

An Ipswich court heard the young man also took part in a liquor store theft involving a group of males brazenly walking out of a store with $700 worth of alcohol.

Awan Awan, 18, from Ipswich and previously Moorooka, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assault causing him bodily harm when in company at Redbank Plains on December 5, 2019; obstructing police; stealing alcohol worth $718; and two counts of failing to appear at court.

He appeared from jail via video-link.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Awan walked into the store with other males who grabbed 13 bottles of spirits off the shelves and, using their group strength and “knowing no one would challenge you” walked out without paying.

Police were alerted and quickly intercepted their car, finding 12 of the 13 bottles.

Ms Sturgess said Awan did not know the victim of a serious incident at Redbank Plains, where a man was set upon after arranging to meet a woman for a date.

At the time the woman involved in the incident was in the company of Awan and two other males including Ayuel Auyel, 27, from Toowoomba, who has already been sentenced for his role.

Ms Sturgess said the woman got into the man’s car and the three males ran across the street and got into the back seat.

The court heard the woman directed the man to go to an ATM to get money and one of the males grabbed him around the neck.

When he stopped the vehicle they demanded his wallet and keys but the driver ran off down the street, and was chased by the three males.

He was punched by one of the men and the others sat on his chest pinning him down on the ground.

A passing driver saw what was happening and called triple-0.

Police went to the scene and the dog squad tracked down the four offenders about 400m from the scene.

Two of the males surrendered but the woman and another male ran off.

The victim suffered grazes and bruises to his face and hands, and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress.

Ms Sturgess said she was not told what the motive had been for the crime but it was obvious the man was under attack and Awan joined in.

“You engaged in criminal behaviour in a group of people,” she said.

“He was punched in the face. It doesn’t matter which of the three hit him, you all set upon him.

“The victim impact statement shows it has had significant impact on him and his business.”

Ms Sturgess told Awan she sentenced his co-offender Auyel to an 18-month jail term because he had a significant criminal history.

Awan had no criminal record.

Ms Sturgess said Awan had spent 218 days in jail prior to sentencing.

She sentenced him to a 12-month jail term for the most serous offence, and to a nine-month supervised probation order for the stealing of alcohol.

Awan was given immediate parole release.