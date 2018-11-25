Menu
‘There’s a screw sticking out of your face’

by Heather McNab
25th Nov 2018 7:00 PM
A teen has been arrested after a girl was hospitalised following a random attack at Cessnock yesterday. Picture: Facebook
A teenage girl has undergone surgery after she was allegedly attacked with a makeshift blow dart in the NSW Hunter region.

Candi Hawtin, 15, was walking with friends along Wollombi Road in Cessnock on Saturday night when a vehicle stopped and a youth allegedly discharged an object.

"I just thought someone had flicked me with a branch in the side of the face," Candi told 9News.

"I was like 'what is it?' and my friend Jayde said 'there's a screw sticking out of your face' and I just started freaking out."

Police will allege she was struck in the face with a makeshift blow dart.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and remains in custody.

