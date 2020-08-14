Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The teenage boy has been rushed to Tweed Hospital after the emergency on a beach.
The teenage boy has been rushed to Tweed Hospital after the emergency on a beach.
News

Teen in serious condition after nearly drowning

by Luke Mortimer
14th Aug 2020 3:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has narrowly avoided drowning after he ran into trouble while swimming at a Gold Coast beach this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the near-drowning incident off Pacific Pde and Lang St at Bilinga about 1.30pm, a spokesman said.

Paramedics treated the school-aged male at the scene before he was rushed to Tweed Hospital.

The boy was in a serious but stable condition.

Visitors are expected to flock to Gold Coast beaches this long weekend.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has urged swimmers to find a patrolled beach, to check conditions and to always swim between the red and yellow flags.

Originally published as Teen in serious condition after nearly drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge retail complex with childcare centre planned

        Premium Content Huge retail complex with childcare centre planned

        News A new retail complex with accompanying medical centre and childcare centre is planned for Ipswich. Here’s what the plans show.

        Multimillion-dollar expansion set for Springfield campus

        Premium Content Multimillion-dollar expansion set for Springfield campus

        News The expansion is the biggest project to be undertaken at the Springfield campus...

        Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

        Premium Content Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

        News The three teens were arrested following a car being left to burn in the middle of...

        What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        Premium Content What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        News Here’s what to expect from a $400 million highway upgrade