Teen in hot water after police catch him driving without licence

An Ipswich teenager faced court after being pulled over by police while driving without a licence.

A TEEN driver who did not hold a licence has been told to stay off the road and stick to the back seat of any car he travels in.

The driver had just picked up an old hot water system when he came under police scrutiny.

Joel Carr, 18, from Brassall pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving even though he has never held a licence at Sumner on March 14.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said a police patrol intercepted Carr driving along Sumner Road.

There had been issues with his tyres and Carr was unable to produce a driver’s licence.

“He admits he never held a licence,” Snr Const O’Shea said.

“(He) said he’d just picked up an old water heater and was heading back home.”

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Carr had now linked up with an organisation that would help him to get his learner licence.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was good to get this assistance and for Carr to make sure his friends also knew about it.

“It is just a silly decision to get behind the wheel of a car without a licence,” Mr Kinsella said.

“For the next three months don’t be stupid and make sure you stay in the back seat.”

Carr was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

