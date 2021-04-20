Teen in Gympie rooftop standoff was after cocaine stash

Gympie teen Lachlan Anderson has been convicted and fined in the Gympie Magistrates Court following a midnight drama on Horseshoe Bend.

Gympie teen Lachlan Anderson has been convicted and fined in the Gympie Magistrates Court following a midnight drama on Horseshoe Bend.

An 18-year-old man has been convicted in Gympie Magistrates Court of climbing on to the roof of a shop on a busy Gympie road, and causing significant damage.

Lachlan Christopher Anderson pleaded guilty to wilful damage and unregulated, high risk activity, after he was found on the roof of Ginger's Convenience Store in Horseshoe Bend at midnight on April 5.

The court heard police were called to the scene for a traffic hazard, only to discover Anderson up on the roof, throwing objects at passing cars.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said police found a caved-in bin next to the building, which Anderson had used to get up on the roof.

"Police recognised the defendant through previous dealings," she said.

"[They] asked the defendant to get off the roof, and the defendant refused.

"He appeared paranoid and delusional."

Anderson was found in possession of several glass light bulbs, which he was also found occasionally throwing at the roadside and causing them to smash.

CLICK HERE: Hero who rescued toddler in island dingo attack identified

How a Gympie gamer turned his hobby into a future career

Police also found damage to the convenience store, including two floodlights with the wires exposed and the destruction of a roof sign - caused by relentless pushing and pulling by Mr Anderson, Sergeant Campbell told the court.

Lachlan Christopher Anderson

The court heard there was more than $1500 in damages to the store.

Police negotiated with Anderson for more than two and a half hours, and eventually his father arrived at the scene to coax him down.

Eventually, Anderson climbed down to safety without any injuries.

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

His defence lawyer, Chris Anderson, told the court Anderson had been experiencing a drug induced psychosis at the time of offence.

"[Lachlan] believed that the shop he was on was a secret storage of cocaine," Mr Anderson said.

"He had taken a number of Xanax, and he's had some issues in the past with that drug."

The court heard the teen had some great support behind him, including that of his father who helped to coax his son down on the night of the offence.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said this support greatly affected Anderson's penalty.

"You have the support of your family, both on the night and today," he said.

"What we see … is people who have family support are less likely to come back."

Anderson was fined $200, and ordered to pay $1571 in compensation for the damages to Ginger's.