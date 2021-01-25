A teen caught dealing MDMA at a Qld music festival has dodged a conviction despite a judge saying his explanation for selling was “hard to swallow”.

Riley Jack Hubbard, 19, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to possessing and supplying drugs at the Earth Frequency Festival at Peak Crossing, near Ipswich, on February 15 last year.

The court was told that Hubbard was arrested after Queensland Police searched his bag and discovered 37 MDMA caps, 19 bags of ketamine weighing 5g and $785 in cash.

The Logan teen told police that he had taken $500 cash to the festival and that he had sold the drugs, which belonged to a friend, to five people.

Riley Hubbard pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

During his sentencing hearing, the court heard that Hubbard had just moved from Coffs Harbour to live with his brother in Queensland.

He claimed he was "absolutely broke" and saw the drugs as an easy way to make money so he could pay for his own accommodation.

But Justice Soraya Ryan said that this was "a little bit hard to swallow" and stressed how dangerous MDMA was.

"MDMA kills," she said.

"Whether it is going to kill you or not is pretty much a genetic lottery assuming the drug is not contaminated and if the drug is contaminated well your chances are high."

Justice Ryan said despite the seriousness of his offending Hubbard's age, "vulnerabilities" and co-operation with police had convinced her that probation was the most appropriate sentence.

Hubbard was sentenced to three years' probation.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Teen in court for selling MDMA at festival