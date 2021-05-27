Teen hurls empty cans at car after passengers ‘taunt’ her friends

A woman has pleaded guilty to willful damage after throwing empty energy drink cans at another person’s car. Photo: Cade Mooney

A TEEN who hurled two empty cans of energy drink at a car said the people inside had been laughing at her and her friends.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Tahleyah Monique Secker-Brooks, 19, was in the passenger seat of her friend’s Commodore on November 13, 2020.

When it stopped at the traffic lights on Hunter St, Brassall, a Hyundai pulled up next to it, about 2.30pm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe told the court the victim recognised the people inside the Commodore.

“The defendant has thrown two green cans at the victim’s car,” Snr Cons Lowe said.

“One can spilt liquid on the bonnet and the other struck the windscreen, causing a crack on the bottom left side of the windscreen.”

The court heard police interviewed Secker-Brooks in March.

“(She said) she had been a passenger and, when they stopped at the lights, the occupants in the other vehicle were laughing and taunting the driver of the Commodore she was in,” Snr Cons Lowe said.

“She was upset at the other vehicle for taunting her and her friends so she threw the cans of V.

“She said she didn’t believe any damage was caused.”

Secker-Brooks pleaded guilty to a charge of wilful damage but told Magistrate Andy Cridland the cans had been empty and did not cause any damage.

The court heard police had not received a quote from the victim for damage caused to the car.

“I believe there was no crack in the windscreen because I had a clear view of that car,” Secker-Brooks said.

“And the cans weren’t full, they were empty so I don’t understand how that’s cracked the windscreen.”

She was ordered to pay a $400 fine and no conviction was recorded.

