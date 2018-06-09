Menu
Crime

Teen has no case to answer after police drop driving charges

Ross Irby
by
9th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
IPSWICH woman Storm Waddle has no case to answer after Ipswich police dropped a charge of driving while demerit points were suspended.

The 19-year-old from Collingwood Park initially intended to plead guilty to the charge, but Ipswich Magistrate David Shepherd refused to accept the plea after he heard further details of the allegations.

The case was adjourned for three days and when Ms Waddle fronted the court again yesterday morning it was all over in 60 seconds. Police prosecution said it was offering no evidence to the charge and Mr Shepherd dismissed the matter. Mr Shepherd had previously expressed some concern after Ms Waddle blamed her licence loss on points racked up by another user of her car.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that Queensland Transport accepted that it was another driver and had since returned Ms Waddle's licence.

On the face of it she was not the offending driver and therefore still had all her points at the day of the alleged offence on February 16.

Ms Waddle explained, although not a legally valid excuse, that she was not aware of the status of her licence because she did not receive a letter from Queensland Transport after leaving the address suddenly.

driving offences ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

