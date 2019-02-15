Teen hacker's malicious 'pranks' cost businesses hundreds

A Warwick boy was sentenced to 18 months' probation after committing fraud that cost local businesses about $600.

WARWICK business owners have lost hundreds of dollars after falling victim to a tirade of prank calls made by a Warwick teenager who plead guilty to multiple counts of fraud.

Dominos, Red Rooster, Pizza Hut and Classio Restaurant lost a total of more than $600, Crown prosecutor Stephen Muir told the Warwick Children's Court yesterday.

The boy plead guilty to more than 20 counts of fraud, extortion, theft and trespass.

Mr Muir said the boy called the local restaurants and ordered food to be delivered to various addresses when he was between the ages of 15 and 17.

Judge Nicole Kefford said the acts of fraud had left hard-working businesses out of pocket.

"Businesses who work hard to earn a living are left bearing the cost of your pranks," Judge Kefford said.

The crimes were committed while the child was on bail for a different offence.

"Small acts have serious consequences," Judge Kefford said.

The offender, who recently turned 18, was banned from living in Warwick and from accessing the internet as part of his bail conditions.

Judge Kefford sentenced the boy to 18 months probation and ordered that his convictions not be recorded.

"Rehabilitation is an important consideration in sentencing youthful offenders," she said.

But she warned the teen that he would face tougher penalties if he committed the crimes again.

The court heard the teen had recently obtained NDIS funding and his parents had an action plan in place to help ensure he would not re-offend.