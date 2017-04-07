Teen guilty of giving child brother cannabis 'once a week'

A TEENAGER who told police he smoked cannabis every day "contributed to the corruption" of his child brother by giving him drugs on a weekly basis.

The now 21-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, gave his 16-year-old brother cannabis every week, including the day before police searched the Gatton home he shared with his mother in June.

He was found with 2.5g of cannabis and equipment used in smoking the drug but it was his own admissions which led him to being charged with aggregated supply of a drug to a minor.

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court on Wednesday, Judge Dennis Lynch said but for the man's admissions to police "there would have been no evidence against him" for the most serious drug supply charge.

The court heard he also gave cannabis to a friend and committed some of the offences the same day he was sentenced for previous drug crimes.

He served 101 days in jail for breaching his bail on the charges before the court. He was granted Supreme Court bail in December.

"You're setting a bad example for your brother. I'm sure you don't want him to end up where you've been for 101 days," Judge Lynch said.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated supply of a dangerous drug to a minor aged 16 or older, possessing drugs, possessing drug utensils, namely a bowl, electric grinder, scissors, straw and storage case, and supplying dangerous drugs.

He was sentenced to two years' probation.