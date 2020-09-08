Menu
A teenage girl and a man in his 20s were taken to hospital after an early morning crash in Collingwood Park.
Teen girl taken to hospital after car crashes into pole

Lachlan Mcivor
8th Sep 2020 7:07 AM
A TEENAGE girl was one of two people taken to hospital after a car crashed into a power pole in the early hours of the morning.

Paramedics attended the scene of the accident in Collingwood Park at 3.30am Tuesday.

Two people were taken from the crash at Collingwood Dr and Old Ipswich Rd to hospital in stable conditions.

A teenage girl was taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital with minor injuries and a man in his 20s was transported to Ipswich Hospital with a back injury.

