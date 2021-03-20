Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An 18-year-old woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back after an argument.
An 18-year-old woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back after an argument.
Crime

Woman stabbed man in back, police say

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
20th Mar 2021 8:41 AM

A woman, 18, has been charged after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back in North Parramatta on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Sutherland Road at 6.30pm, where they found the man with stab wounds to the back.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police were told the pair had been involved in an argument in a car before the alleged stabbing.

The 18-year-old woman was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (DV), and doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice.

She was refused bail and will appear before the Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Teen girl stabbed man in back: Cops

assault crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One critical, one serious after horror mini bus crash

        Premium Content One critical, one serious after horror mini bus crash

        News At least one person is in a critical condition and multiple taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a mini bus carrying 15 farm workers.

        Couple’s lives forever changed by speeding car thief

        Premium Content Couple’s lives forever changed by speeding car thief

        News Victim impact statements have illustrated the terrible injuries caused by a car...

        VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Ipswich

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Ipswich

        News Matt Preston asked readers for the best brunch in Ipswich

        Police find stolen motorcycle in pieces

        Premium Content Police find stolen motorcycle in pieces

        News A man caught with stolen motorbike parts in his house said someone else left them...