Teen girl smothered with pillow in attacker's caravan

Emma Clarke
| 22nd Feb 2017 5:00 AM

DNA under a teenage girl's fingernails linked police to the man who tried to smother her with a pillow while she slept in his caravan.

The 15-year-old and her friend had been watching a movie in Shawn Jason John Smith's caravan in January 2015 before they fell asleep.

The girl woke to Smith, 24, trying to remove her shorts and when she kicked him, he tried to smother her face with a pillow.

The young victim scratched at his arms with her fingernails and he punched her in the face before her friend woke up and tackled Smith.

The two girls fled the caravan, leaving their shoes behind.

Police went to Smith's home five days later and saw the fingernail marks on his arm.

DNA under the girl's fingernails matched with Smith.

Judge Dennis Lynch sentenced Smith to jail in Ipswich District Court yesterday.

"You used force to overcome her resistance," he said.

"Once there was some resistance to your conduct you inflicted actual violence to overcome that resistance."

Smith pleaded guilty to one count each of indecent treatment of child under 16 and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended after three months for three years and 18 months probation.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

