A teen boy has been charged with rape after allegedly attacking a young girl in a park as she walked in her own neighbourhood.
Crime

Teen girl raped and robbed in sickening park attack

by Shayla Bulloch
10th Jun 2021 11:40 AM
A TEENAGE boy has been charged with rape after allegedly attacking a young girl in a park as she walked in her own neighbourhood.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with rape and sexual assault after the alleged shocking acts on Tuesday night.

Police will allege the boy approached a 16-year-old girl, who was a stranger to the boy, while she was walking down a Pimlico street about 8.30pm.

It will be alleged the boy "coerced" the girl into Gill Park, where he then allegedly raped, sexually assaulted and violently robbed the young girl.

Police allege the girl was subjected to the entire ordeal for about an hour.

It will then be alleged the boy left the girl in the park and ran off after stealing her cigarettes.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said police received a number of calls from people who came to the girl's aid.

"We were assisted by members of the public and also by this young lady with his description," Sen-Sgt Miles said.

"She was significantly traumatised by the events … and taken to hospital as you'd expect."

Officers from the Tactical Crime Unit arrested the boy on Wednesday afternoon, and he has been charged with four counts of rape, and one count each of sexual assault, robbery using violence and possessing a dangerous drug.

The 17-year-old Garbutt boy faced Townsville Children's Court this morning.

He was remanded in custody and his matter was adjourned until next week.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.  

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Teen girl raped, robbed in sickening park attack

crime editors picks police rape violence

