Teen girl ‘pinned down’ in sleepover rape

A SLEEPOVER turned into a living nightmare for a girl who was raped by a friend when she stayed at his family's home overnight.

An Ipswich court heard the 15-year-old girl woke to find the older teen on top of her, pinning her arms down as she struggled to get away.

The defendant was aged 16 at the time of the attack in October 2018.

He was expelled from school when authorities learned of the allegation.

Appearing in the dock of Ipswich Children's Court before Judge Dennis Lynch QC, the now 18-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of rape.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said the teenagers were friends for 18 months before the attack, and attended the same school.

Ms Adams said the girl slept in a guest bedroom, but at 5.30am woke to find the youth on top of her.

There was a struggle and he pinned her arms to the bedhead.

She kicked out at his stomach and was able to flee to a bathroom and lock herself inside.

Ms Adams said she told her family and police were contacted.

The court was told the defendant sent her text messages saying he was sorry, and asking if there was anything he could do to fix it.

Ms Adams said he apologised, saying: 'I wasn't thinking'.

After first denying the attack to police, he later made admissions.

Ms Adams said the teenager had no prior criminal history.

"She was sleeping in a separate bedroom. She felt comfortable to stay over. That trust he clearly breached," she said.

Ms Adams noted the documented progress the youth had since made with a sex offender's program.

Defence barrister Jessica Horne said the youth did not complete his senior high school after being expelled as a result of the rape charge.

He had since gone to Tafe seeking a trade qualification.

Ms Horne said he had been diagnosed with a mild intellectual disability.

"He has expressed his remorse. He did acknowledge to her at the time his behaviour was wrong," Ms Horne said.

"He did apologise to her. He was 16 at the time.

"His mild intellectual disability is a factor in his immaturity at the time."

Ms Horne sought for no conviction be recorded.

Judge Lynch adjourned sentencing the young male until Friday. His bail was extended.