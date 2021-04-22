Teen girl hospitalised after early morning crash
A TEENAGE girl was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash which caused early morning delays in Springfield.
She was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition following the crash at the intersection of Augusta Parkway and Eden Station Drive about 4.45am on Thursday.
In a separate crash overnight, a woman in her 30s was taken to Ipswich Hospital after an accident in Goodna just before 8pm Wednesday.
She was transported by paramedics with shoulder and arm pain in a stable condition.
The crash happened on Albert Street and Smiths Road.
