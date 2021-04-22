Teen girl hospitalised after early morning crash

A teenage girl was taken to Ipswich Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Springfield on Thursday morning.

She was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition following the crash at the intersection of Augusta Parkway and Eden Station Drive about 4.45am on Thursday.

In a separate crash overnight, a woman in her 30s was taken to Ipswich Hospital after an accident in Goodna just before 8pm Wednesday.

She was transported by paramedics with shoulder and arm pain in a stable condition.

The crash happened on Albert Street and Smiths Road.

