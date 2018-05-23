Menu
Schoolgirl taken to hospital after being hit by car

Emma Clarke
by
23rd May 2018 9:16 AM

A TEENAGE girl has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a car outside a school this morning.

Emergency services were called to a Brassall school just after 7.45am.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

In a separate incident this morning, a car struck a parked vehicle at Leichhardt at about 8am.

The crash happened at Bailleston St and Ivor St.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said it was a minor incident and traffic was not impacted.

Ipswich Queensland Times

