Teen girl googles how to stab before attack

A TEEN stabbed two girls at a party saying they insulted her, with an Ipswich court hearing that she googled how to stab a person without killing them before the woundings took place.

The girl was aged 16 and four months at the time.

Now aged 17, she appeared in Ipswich Children's Court before Judge Orazio Rinaudo and pleaded guilty to two counts of committing unlawful assaults; and two counts of unlawful wounding.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme told the court the teen was rehabilitated and now a different person with employment. But Judge Rinaudo said she went to the party although she was not invited.

He said two young ladies were at the party and there had been some suggestion of comments being made that the teenager took exception to.

Punches were thrown and the teenager produced a knife and the two young females were stabbed.

One girl suffered a 1cm long laceration, the other a 1.5cm deep wound that required two sutures.

"I do note that you did searches (online) on how to stab someone but not kill them," Judge Rinaudo said.

He said he had read a pre-sentence report and had noted the teen's significant difficulties experienced in early childhood, and that she had responded extremely well while on a conditional bail program for these offences.

She had reported regularly and undertaken set tasks and programs.

"I am told by the defence that you are now a different person, have a boyfriend and doing study," Judge Rinaudo said.

Judge Rinaudo said there could have potentially been very serious charges as any time a knife was used as a weapon there was the potential for something to go seriously wrong.

The teenager and her mother showed relief when she was sentenced to a 12-month supervised probation order.