Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Funeral for teen found dead after crash

by Jodie Munro O’Brien
23rd Oct 2019 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SOUTHBROOK teenager who was found dead following a single vehicle rollover has been laid to rest.

Justin Isaac Moore, 18, was ejected from the Toyota Hilux he was driving after losing control on Jimna Springs Rd in Southbrook, on the Darling Downs, sometime overnight on October 6.

Police said a passer-by discovered the overturned ute on the gravel road about 7.15am on October 7.

A farewell service for "Moorie" was held at the Pittsworth Lutheran Church on Hadley Street and at the Pittsworth Cemetery Wednesday.

Mr Moore, described as a "quiet and shy kid," was the beloved son of Lyn and Grahame and brother of Caitlyn.

Justin Isaac Moore, 18, was killed in a single vehicle car rollover in early October. Picture: Facebook
Justin Isaac Moore, 18, was killed in a single vehicle car rollover in early October. Picture: Facebook

He was also the grandson of Merv and Bernice Jannusch and well-known Pittsworth business owner Lionel Moore of Moore Trailers Pty Ltd.

Queensland Police said Mr Moore had been driving east when the crash happened.

Inspector Paul James said a preliminary investigation into the crash had determined the apprentice boilermaker was the sole occupant of the ute and was not wearing a seat belt.

"It was a single vehicle accident and we don't believe anyone else was involved," he said.

Inspector James said an ongoing investigation included piecing together where Mr Moore had come from prior to the crash.

"He had been at a pub, the Southbrook Hotel, the previous night," he said.

"But he hadn't been at the pub just prior to the accident."

There was nothing to suggest in the information given to officers that Mr Moore, a 2017 graduate of Pittsworth State High School, had been overly intoxicated.

Inspector James said investigators from the Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit were waiting on results of toxicology tests.

More Stories

crash funeral teenager tragedy tributes

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Four suburbs listed as Queensland 'sale hotspots'

    premium_icon REVEALED: Four suburbs listed as Queensland 'sale hotspots'

    Property Four Ipswich suburbs have made Westpac's 2019 property hotspots list, with owners likely to sell up and cash in this year.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 2:00 PM
    Strange explanation behind phantom Warrego Highway sign

    premium_icon Strange explanation behind phantom Warrego Highway sign

    News Commuters may have noticed a sign on the side of the highway in Hatton Vale...

    Inmate takes rap for drug charge after prison yard meeting

    premium_icon Inmate takes rap for drug charge after prison yard meeting

    Crime She did it to 'get in the good graces' of another inmate.

    Man claims brazen meat theft was a 'mistake'

    premium_icon Man claims brazen meat theft was a 'mistake'

    Crime The meat manager at Coles quickly reported the man to police.