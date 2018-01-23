Teen films drunken crash on Snapchat

The teen was lucky to survive after she crashed while drunk and speeding down a country road, and filming the whole thing. Picture: Caters News Driver crashes while Snapchatting

The teen was lucky to survive after she crashed while drunk and speeding down a country road, and filming the whole thing. Picture: Caters News Driver crashes while Snapchatting

A SELFIE-LOVING teenage drink driver accidentally filmed herself crashing at high speed while using Snapchat behind the wheel - branding her iPhone with the Mazda logo in the process.

The 19-year-old, from Dennington in western Victoria, was more than three times over the legal blood alcohol limit while she filmed herself in the moments before running off the road nearby Winslow.

Video of the shattered phone shows the woman hurtling down a dark country road before losing control and veering off course.

Police have revealed the woman's cracked phone screen was left with an imprint of the Mazda logo after the vehicle's airbag deployed into it.

Police noted the imprint of the Mazda logo on the phone, believed to be from her airbag. Picture: Caters News

The teenager, who was driving on a probationary licence, was slapped with a number of charges including speeding, careless driving, a blood alcohol reading of 0.164 and using a mobile phone while driving.

She faced Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on December 11, where she pleaded guilty and was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined $2,000.

A spokesman for Victoria Police said: "This footage of a driver's Snapchat video was taken seconds before she ran off the road and crashed."

"The phone's screen bears the imprint of a Mazda logo which crash investigators believe was caused by the deployment of the airbag.

The spokesman said the crash, which occurred on Caramut-Warrnambool Road on August 21 last year, thankfully didn't involve serious injury.

The incident comes amid plans to crackdown on drink-driving across Victoria.

Tough new laws are being drafted which would see first-time drink-drivers caught with a blood-alcohol content of 0.05 and 0.07 lose their licences and have interlock devices installed in their cars.