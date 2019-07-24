Teen father told to grow up after running from, mooning cops

A TEENAGE father has been told to set a better example for his two young children after running from police and mooning them with taunts to "come and get me'.

19-year-old James Joseph Charles Maguire from Booval pleaded guilty to three charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

The offences included obstructing a police officer and committing public nuisance.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called to a disturbance at North Ipswich at 10.45am on June 17.

Officers could hear a man screaming from the rear of the property and while walking through the home observed that a cupboard door, television and outdoor setting had been smashed and there were holes in the wall.

When officers confronted Maguire, he told them it was his own property so it was "no big deal".

The court heard he "flew off the handle" as he was unable to sit a driving test that day.

He agreed to accompany police to their vehicle but as they approached the car, he took off and from a distance told them to "come and f---ing get me you dogs".

Officers asked Maguire to return, telling him they weren't going to bother chasing him as they knew his identity.

Sgt Caldwell said he then pulled his pants down and "pointed his anus" at the officers before running off.

Police arrested him a short time later. Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough told the court Maguire was a borderline schizophrenic and not on medication.

Mr Fairclough said his client had a "lack of maturity and insight".

Magistrate David Shepherd said Maguire had already been in front of the court three times.

"If you're going to be an example for your children... you have to behave better than they do," Mr Shepherd said.

Maguire was ordered to serve 100 hours' community service.