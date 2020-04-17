Teen falls eight metres from notorious selfie cliff

A teenage girl is in hospital in a stable condition after miraculously surviving an eight metre fall from a notorious 'selfie' cliff in NSW where a British tourist plummeted to her death in January.

Paramedics were called to the cliffs at Diamond Bay Reserve in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs around 10pm on Thursday, where a 16-year-old girl was found at the bottom of the perilous cliffs in Rosa Gully.

It is understood the teen was socialising with friends before stumbling on her feet and falling eight metres from the cliff face.

The young teen was found with serious injuries after plummeting to the bottom of the notorious Diamond Bay Reserve cliffs in Vaucluse. Picture: Damian Hoffman

One of the young girl's friends climbed down the cliff and rushed to her aid before paramedics arrived.

A lengthy rescue operation followed involving Police Rescue, Fire and Rescue and NSW Ambulance special operations.

Paramedics were deployed from a helicopter to treat the teen before she was fastened into a stretcher and lifted up the cliffs to safety.

Rescue helicopters reeled in specialist doctors to rescue the teenager, who had fallen eight metres into Rosa Gully. Picture: Damian Hoffman

The injured teen was lifted on a stretcher through the bush after being hauled up the cliff face by specialist vertical rescue crews. Picture: Damian Hoffman

The teen sustained chest and abdominal injuries along with possible spinal injuries in the fall but was transported to St Vincents Hospital in a stable condition.

It's unclear if the teenagers were part of a larger group who had dispersed when police arrived to investigate a gathering in the park.

Crowds of family and friends watched on as emergency services desperately worked to rescue the young girl.

A number of residents and family look on while the rescue operation unfolded. Picture: Damian Hoffman

The young girl’s distressed friend watched closely as the ambulance transported her friend to hospital. Picture: Damian Hoffman

The incident comes just months after British tourist Madalyn Davis, 21, tragically fell to her death from the notorious cliffs in January.

British tourist Madalyn Davis fell to her death from the same cliffs in Vaucluse in January. Source: Instagram

Council earlier this year was forced to introduce new safety measures after tourists were caught scaling the cliffs for the perfect selfie.

