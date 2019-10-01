Teen faces lasting impacts of workplace injury

SALVATION Tuala knows all too well the ramifications of a workplace injury after his hand became caught in a powder machine while at work last month.

There was no safety guard on the machine he was working on at the time of the accident.

He underwent surgery the same day and sustained damage to his middle, ring and index fingers.

"I just didn't know what to think,” Mr Tuala said.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers senior associate Michaela Bartonkova said the incident could have been avoided.

"It's definitely a situation that could have been prevented, just merely by having safe systems and safe work methods in place,” she said.

"A system is needed where Salvation didn't go into that machine or there being a stop switch on the machine, so when the machine senses a body part or part close to the actual machine it just shuts down.”

Salvation Tuala's hand after sustaining a workplace injury.

Ms Bartonkova said injuries in the workplace reach further than just physical impacts.

"Whilst sometimes our clients sustain physical injuries, there are psychological impacts,” she said.

"In terms of people having difficulties getting back to work, there are difficulties just adjusting to normal life after they've sustained the injury.

"There's also a flow-on effect that it does actually have an impact on their family and friends in terms of the person isn't who they used to be before.”

There are about 71,000 general workplace injuries a year in Queensland, affecting one in every 35 workers.

There's also a cost to productivity, with an average of 43 days of work lost for injuries requiring time off work.

Workplaces are encouraged to undertake regular risk assessments and ensure they have safe work methods in place.

"They expect to go to work in one piece and unfortunately sometimes that's just not the case,” Ms Bartonkova said.

Mr Tuala is now back on light duties after several weeks off from work.