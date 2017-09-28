Teen due in court over alleged Dodrill bashing today

THE teen charged over the group bashing of anti-corruption campaigner Jim Dodrill and his elderly father is due in court today.

Police charged the 17-year-old man with assault occasioning bodily harm following the bashing incident on June 25 in bushland off Collingwood Park Drive, about 4pm.

Mr Dodrill and his elderly father were attacked by a group of up to 20 people after Jim Dodrill was approached by a stranger, who asked to meet him in the bushland area to discuss illegal trail bike riding.

An investigation was launched immediately after the attack, however, only one person had been charged in relation to the assault.

Jim Dodrill and his father Mitch Dodrill both required medical attention after the incident.

Mr Dodrill sustained injuries to his head as well as several fractures, including in his hand.

His father, Mitch Dodrill, was stabbed in the hand.

The 17-year-old North Ipswich man, who was allegedly involved in the attack, was charged on Friday, September 1.

He is due in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.