Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kyle James Murdoch pleaded guilty in the Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to eight counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: Social media.
Kyle James Murdoch pleaded guilty in the Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to eight counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: Social media.
Crime

Teen drug dealer’s iPhone reveals illegal hustle

Laura Pettigrew
6th Oct 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 7th Oct 2020 4:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A "youthful" drug dealer came unstuck when police raided his property and found a series of incriminating messages on his phone, a court has heard.

Kyle James Murdoch, 19, pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to charges including eight counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one of possessing dangerous drugs.

Gambling addict mum loses appeal over $200k tax fraud

Dad says bear hug, cops say strangle in assault case

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone told the court police raided a Peregian Springs home and seized a black Apple iPhone along with other drug related items.

"In the lounge area police located 18g total of green leafy material, they also located a grinder with plant residue (and) a set of scales also were located," she said.

"In relation to the mobile phone there was as series of messages contained in text messages and Facebook messenger identified by police which relate to the supply of dangerous drugs."

Sergeant Johnstone said the conversations related to the supply of marijuana on each occasion.

She said a period of probation was an appropriate sentence for the "serious offending" which spanned from March to May.

"This defendant may benefit from some assistance from probation to get him on the right path and perhaps assist with some rehabilitation," she said.

Lawyer Lisa Taylor tendered a reference written by Murdoch's football coach and said a good behaviour bond could be open to the court as a punishment for the "youthful offender".

She also agreed probation could be beneficial.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist placed Murdoch on a 12-month probation period for supplying marijuana and a $600 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

Murdoch was also fined $400 for breaching an order prior to it ending in June.

No convictions were recorded.

drug offenders drug supply sunshine coast noosa magistrates court possession of dangerous drugs sunshine coast crime supplying dangerous drugs
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Eddie Van Halen dead at 65

    Eddie Van Halen dead at 65
    • 7th Oct 2020 6:08 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics It’s one of the biggest issues of the forthcoming election: Which leader will do a better job managing the state’s economic recovery and creating jobs?

        • 7th Oct 2020 5:10 AM
        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend

        FEDERAL BUDGET: How Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley fared

        Premium Content FEDERAL BUDGET: How Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley fared

        News The Federal Budget has been handed down and these are the highlights for the...

        Drink-driving apprentice loses car, licence, in crash

        Premium Content Drink-driving apprentice loses car, licence, in crash

        News Police found the driver of a flipped ute after he returned to wait for a tow...