Teen driver's 'hide and seek' from police

A TEEN driver seen by police driving when she was court disqualified, panicked and kept driving.

But she stopped further down another street and then tried to hide.

Her illegal decision to drive has been described as "silly" by an Ipswich magistrate.

Cloie Leanne Harris, 19, from Churchill, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving a car when disqualified by court order at Lowood on November 24.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Krushka said it was 7.45am when police spotted a silver Toyota Corolla which then "took off at high speed".

Sen-Constable Krushka said apprentice hairdresser Harris turned into another street where she stopped the Corolla and tried to hide from police.

There was a male passenger and a child in the car.

A licence check revealed Harris was disqualified from driving by Ipswich Magistrates Court from September 6 until May 2019.

"She says she knew she was disqualified but needed to get food for her family," Sen-Constable Krushka said.

Sen-Constable Krushka said the offence was at Lowood and Harris was a distance from home.

Her defence lawyer said Harris knew she should not have been driving.

"She drove to get food for her family. It was a very poor decision," the lawyer said. "She has deep remorse for her actions. She momentarily panicked to flee. She has learned a very hard lesson."

Magistrate David Shepherd said she was not before the court for evading police, only for driving when disqualified.

Harris was fined $800, sent to SPER. Her licence was disqualified for another two years.