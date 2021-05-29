Menu
Police at the scene of a shooting at Deshon Street in Brisbane's inner suburbs. Picture: David Clark
News

Teen dies of gunshot wound in park tragedy

by Rachael Rosel, Kate Kyriacou
29th May 2021 5:26 AM
Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy at an inner Brisbane park.

Paramedics were called to Langlands Annex Park at Woolloongabba about 5pm when they found the 16-year-old collapsed.

Police at a Brisbane park where a teenager died after suffering a fatal gunshot wound. Picture: David Clark
It is understood they saw what they believed to be a gunshot wound as they were performing CPR.

A small-calibre firearm was also located at the scene.

Detectives last night set up a crime scene at the park but it is understood they were looking into whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

It is understood the Homicide Investigation Unit was called in to assist.

Police attend Langland Annex Park after a teenager died of a gunshot wound. Picture: David Clark
The boy died deep in the park, which is in an industrial area of Woolloongabba where Turbo Drive meets Deshon St on Norman Creek.

Police had taped off a small section of the park while forensic officers combed the area.

The industrial area was deserted, other than several marked police cars and forensic vehicles.

It is understood police last night were visiting with the boy's family in the hope it would help them determine what had happened.

Inspector Geoff Acreman said it would be investigated whether a third party was involved.

"He wasn't there for very long - fairly recent from the time when he was deceased to when he was found," he said.

"Nothing else was found.

"At this stage we only believe there was one shot."

Inspector Geoff Acreman at the scene. Picture: David Clark
Originally published as Teen dies of gunshot wound in park tragedy

brisbane death editors picks gunshot teenager

