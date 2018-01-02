Teen dies playing Russian roulette

Teen fatally shoots himself during a game of Russian roulette at a home in Oregon, US. Picture: Brent Weisberg/Twitter

Teen fatally shoots himself during a game of Russian roulette at a home in Oregon, US. Picture: Brent Weisberg/Twitter

A TEENAGER in the US who was found with a gunshot wound to the head was reportedly playing Russian roulette at the time of his death.

According to police, the teen, who has not been identified, arrived at a mobile home in Sherwood, Oregon with a gun, which they believed he used in a game of Russian roulette.

The 'game' involves loading a revolver with one bullet, spinning the cylinder and then pointing it at your head and pulling the trigger.

Police were dispatched to the home just before 4am on Monday, with emergency officials saying initial reports indicated suicide with a weapon.

As they were responding, officers began receiving additional information from 911 callers that the teen had died while playing the lethal game alone.

By the time police and paramedics arrived the boy was already dead.

"It appears that he brought a handgun with him and from witnesses' account that he was playing a game known as Russian roulette," Sherwood Police Captain Ty Hanlon told KOIN. "We believe that he showed up and initiated this all on his own."

During a press briefing on the incident, Captain Hanlon said there was at least one "click" of the chamber before the teen fatally shot himself.

The gun was reportedly not fully loaded and it is not known where the boy obtained the weapon.

Hanlon said that investigators later learned that there were other people with the teen at the time of the incident but he reportedly didn't ask anyone else to participate in the game.

Authorities are currently investigating the teen's background to determine if he had previously displayed any suicidal tendencies.

If you or somebody you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit Lifeline.org.au