A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a school bus on the NSW south coast this afternoon.
News

Teen dies after being hit by school bus

1st Jul 2020 6:34 PM

A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a bus on the NSW south coast this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to South Street, Ulladulla, following reports a child had been hit by a bus outside a school, NSW Police said.

The girl, who is a student of the school, died at the scene.

She is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from south coast Police District attended and commenced inquiries.

The bus driver was breath tested at the scene, returning a negative result. They will be taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Diversions are currently in place and the public has been urged to avoid the area.

Originally published as Teen dies after being hit by school bus

road toll

