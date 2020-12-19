Menu
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after one teenage girl was killed and another was seriously injured in a double stabbing on Friday night.
Crime

STAB HORROR: Man allegedly knifed two women, killing one

by Steve Zemek
19th Dec 2020 6:54 AM

A teenage girl is dead and a 19-year-old man is in police custody following a double stabbing at Parramatta on Friday night.

Two 17-year-old girls were taken to Westmead Hospital after being stabbed at an apartment on Church Street around 10.45pm, NSW Police said.

They were treated at the scene by emergency services before being taken to hospital where one of the girls died.

She is yet to be formally identified, while the other girl remains in a critical condition.

Late on Friday night NSW Police launched Strike Force Benbullen to investigate the incident.

Early on Saturday morning, a 19-year-old man was arrested at Parramatta Police Station.

NSW Police said the man was known to both of the girls.

Originally published as Teen dead, man arrested after stabbing

