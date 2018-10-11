Menu
Danielle Butterfield died after being hit by a taxi while she was on her way to feed her horse. Picture: Supplied
Teen hit by taxi on her way to feed horse

by Talisa Eley
11th Oct 2018 10:46 AM
THE family of a horse-loving teenager who died after being struck by a taxi as she rode her bike west of Brisbane have remembered her as "a shining star".

Danielle Butterfield, 14, was hit by the maxi-taxi as she rode her bike along Mount Tarampa Road at Mount Tarampa at 4.15pm on Monday.

She had been on a short, familiar ride to feed her horse further along the road, but never made it there.

Danielle Butterfield, 14, was hit by the maxi-taxi as she rode her bike along Mount Tarampa Road at Mount Tarampa. Picture: Supplied
Danielle was crazy about horses, smiling proudly in videos as she mastered new tricks, and beaming next to a new saddle last Christmas.

The teen was a polocrosse champion - a sport combining polo and lacrosse.

Police confirmed on Wednesday Danielle had succumbed to her critical head injuries in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Danielle's mum, Belinda said losing her "beautiful, talented girl" was unbearable.

"She was my strength my support, my shoulder to cry on. She held me she guarded me.

I am so lost without her, I think how am I going to cope through times without her," she said.

Family and friends have made a shrine for Danielle at the spot where she was hit, placing flowers and memorabilia.

 

The driver of the taxi, a 56-year-old Raceview man, is cooperating with police.

The forensic crash unit is still investigating and police are yet to lay any charges.

A GoFund Me page has been set up to help Danielle's family and has raised $6500 since Monday.

