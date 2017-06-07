Teen dad guilty of choking partner freed from jail

A YOUNG father who celebrated his 18th birthday in prison after he choked his partner has been released in time for his daughter's first birthday yesterday.

The couple's baby was four months old when the teenager held his forearm over the mother's throat, restricting her airways, and then pressed his fists into her neck.

The attack happened at the woman's Redbank Plains home in October, less than three months after Wilson Paulo first breached a domestic violence order naming the woman.

Yesterday Judge Dennis Lynch released Paulo from jail in time for his child's first birthday.

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said Paulo's actions made "it rather difficult for her to breath".

Mr Jackson said as the woman tried to leave, Paulo pushed her over on the driveway.

When police arrived he refused to open the door and then pushed an officer.

Paulo was taken into custody the same day and refused bail twice in the seven months he spent locked up.

Mr Jackson said Paulo spent a "considerable period of time" in prison.

"I would think that's a considerable period of time for an 18-year-old with no criminal history but that was not due to a lack of attempts," he said.

"The issue was there was a likelihood he would seek to interfere, have contact with or harm the complainant, the risk was considered to be unacceptable.

"It's not as if he sat in custody and was ignored, he came to the attention of the courts and (bail) was refused."

Paulo also breached the protection order in August, September and October, on one occasion requiring police to break up a fight between the two at an Ipswich shopping centre.

Defence lawyer Dominic Nguyen said his client "certainly had time to think about what he had done".

Paulo pleaded guilty to eight charges in including choking, assault occasioning bodily harm, assault police, obstruct police and four counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Judge Dennis Lynch said it was appropriate for Paulo to be taken into custody to "break the cycle".

"The reason you were locked up was because you continued to breach domestic violence (orders)," Judge Lynch said.

Paulo was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for two years after the 226 days he already served and two years probation.