Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage boy is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after a motorcycle and car collided at Carole Park overnight.
A teenage boy is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after a motorcycle and car collided at Carole Park overnight.
News

Teen critically injured in car vs. motorbike

kaitlyn smith
15th May 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MALE teen is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital following a serious traffic crash at Carole Park overnight.

It is understood a vehicle and motorcycle collided on Cobalt St about 10pm Friday evening.

Paramedics, including a critical care and the High Acuity response unit, attended the scene.

The young man, aged in his late teens, reportedly sustained serious injuries to his head, face and multiple limbs.

He was taken by ambulance to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The incident was one of many traffic crashes to occur across Ipswich and surrounding areas overnight.

The High Acuity Response Unit also attended a serious single-vehicle collision at Richlands.

READ MORE: Vehicle rollover lands two in hospital overnight

A vehicle reportedly collided with a tree on Archerfield Rd just before 11.30pm.

One patient, a man, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

He sustained minor injuries.

Emergency crews also attended a three-vehicle crash on the Centenary Hwy at Darra on Friday evening.

The northbound incident occurred near the Ipswich Mwy off-ramp about 6.30pm.

One patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient was assessed at the scene, however, declined further treatment.

carole park ipswich traffic crashes princess alexandra hopsital
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Sneak peak into Ipswich Show joy

        Premium Content GALLERY: Sneak peak into Ipswich Show joy

        News Check out the photos from day one at the 2021 Ipswich Show

        Suburbs where you could be sitting on a property goldmine

        Suburbs where you could be sitting on a property goldmine

        Property You could be sitting on a property goldmine

        Living for two: Qld conjoined twin a medical miracle

        Premium Content Living for two: Qld conjoined twin a medical miracle

        Feature Queensland conjoined twin Alyssa Nolan is a walking medical wonder

        Claims ‘paedophiles prioritised’ as state says no register

        Premium Content Claims ‘paedophiles prioritised’ as state says no register

        News “Labor is putting these heinous criminals ahead of our kids’ safety."