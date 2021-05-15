Teen critically injured in car vs. motorbike

A teenage boy is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after a motorcycle and car collided at Carole Park overnight.

A teenage boy is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after a motorcycle and car collided at Carole Park overnight.

A MALE teen is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital following a serious traffic crash at Carole Park overnight.

It is understood a vehicle and motorcycle collided on Cobalt St about 10pm Friday evening.

Paramedics, including a critical care and the High Acuity response unit, attended the scene.

The young man, aged in his late teens, reportedly sustained serious injuries to his head, face and multiple limbs.

He was taken by ambulance to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The incident was one of many traffic crashes to occur across Ipswich and surrounding areas overnight.

The High Acuity Response Unit also attended a serious single-vehicle collision at Richlands.

READ MORE: Vehicle rollover lands two in hospital overnight

A vehicle reportedly collided with a tree on Archerfield Rd just before 11.30pm.

One patient, a man, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

He sustained minor injuries.

Emergency crews also attended a three-vehicle crash on the Centenary Hwy at Darra on Friday evening.

The northbound incident occurred near the Ipswich Mwy off-ramp about 6.30pm.

One patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient was assessed at the scene, however, declined further treatment.