Child killed, teen fights for life in horror crash: reports

Emergency services are working to free two people trapped in the wreckage of a serious crash on the Sunshine Coast. Kate Benedict

UPDATE 10.40AM: Unconfirmed reports that a child has been killed in a horror crash that has left a female teenager fighting for life.

Two rescue helicopters have been called to the scene of a crash on Moy Pocket Rd where a third person is still trapped in the car.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said two people were inside the vehicle however only one needed to be cut out.

He said the second patient would not be transported to hospital.

The female teen (first patient) is in a critical condition with head and face injuries awaiting transport to hospital.

The QAS spokesman said emergency services have only been able to make voice contact with the third person who fire-fighters are trying to cut from the car.

Paramedics cannot determine the age and gender of the other patients at this stage.

UPDATE 10AM: A FEMALE teenager is in a critical condition and two other people are trapped in a crash at Kenilworth this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two fire crews were on scene using hydrauic tools to cut people from the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the condition of the two patients trapped was not known.

He said the crash on Moy Pocket Rd was reported about 8.53am.

More emergency crews are on the way.

9.30AM: THREE fire crews are rushing to the scene of a reported roll-over at Kenilworth.

Initial reports indicate there are two entrapments however no emergency crews have arrived on scene yet.

The crash was reported as a single-vehicle roll-over on Moy Pocket Rd.

BREAKING 8.40AM: EMERGENCY services have received reports two people are trapped in a car roll-over at Kenilworth.

The call came in at 8.25am and paramedics are on their way.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the roll-over occurred on Moy Pocket Rd.

More to come.