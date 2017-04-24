Girl, 16, fighting for life after alleged attack

AN IPSWICH 18-year-old local has been charged following investigations into a grievous bodily harm incident at Riverview yesterday.

At 3.15pm, a man and a 16-year-old girl were involved in a verbal altercation in the front yard of a Diamond St address.

It will be alleged the altercation became physical, where the girl was hit multiple times before she fell.

She was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

An 18-year-old Riverview man is scheduled to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today charged with grievous bodily harm - domestic violence offence, and an unrelated charge of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

If you or someone you know needs support phone the national domestic violence helpline on 1800 737 732 or 1800 RESPECT.