Former press secretary in the Obama administration Jay Carney has blasted the Trump administration for being “unpatriotic”.
Teen crash parents get White House meeting

by JILL COLVIN
16th Oct 2019 7:19 AM

The family of a British teenager killed in a car crash involving an American diplomat's wife were headed to the White House on Tuesday for a meeting with senior administration officials.

A spokesman for the family announced the afternoon meeting on Twitter, and senior White House official confirmed it on condition of anonymity.

It was unclear whether the family would meet with President Donald Trump, but their spokesman Radd Seiger said in a tweet that he was "looking forward to getting further answers" about Harry Dunn's death.

Dunn's parents have taken their case directly to US audiences this week, holding a New York news conference and urging the diplomat's wife, Anne Sacoolas, to return to Britain.

The 19-year-old Dunn was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas outside a British air force base.

President Trump last week called it "a terrible accident" and said he planned to intervene and potentially arrange a meeting between the Dunns and Sacoolas.

