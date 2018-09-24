Teen in court over weekend police chase

A TEENAGER will face Ipswich court this morning following a police chase in Goodna, Redbank, Ebbw Vale and Raceview on the weekend.

Three teens, including an 18-year-old Ipswich man, were charged after police intercepted the alleged stolen vehicle they were driving at Raceview on Saturday night.

Police saw the vehicle on Smiths Rd, Goodna and used a tyre deflation device on the same road at Redbank at around 9.10pm.

The vehicle was allegedly driven at speed and erratically on a number of roads including the Ipswich Mwy at Redbank, the Warrego Hwy and Brisbane Rd, Ebbw Vale.

Polair continued to track the vehicle before it was abandoned in Crosby Ct, Raceview with the three male occupants fleeing on foot.

It will be alleged the male driver entered a Rockman Dv, Raceview home where he threatened a 54-year-old man with a knife before stealing the man's car keys.

Police arrived at the home and the male fled on foot with officers in pursuit. He was taken into custody in adjacent Banksia St at around 9.45pm.

Police also arrested the other two males in the nearby vicinity.

An 18-year-old Ipswich man was arrested and charged with eight offences including one count each of armed robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property and enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence. And two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

He was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Two teenage boys, a 16-year-old from Riverview and a 15-year-old from Redbank Plains were both charged with one count each of a child under 18 committing burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The 16-year-old was also charged with an extra count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from Paddington earlier in the day.