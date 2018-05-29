Teen copied film off girl's phone for 'own personal desires'

A TEEN who had a covert film of a girl without her knowledge fronted court after the girl discovered it on his mobile phone.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston gave scant details of the offence to the open Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Sgt Colston said the teen had access to the female's phone and took a recording off it.

Police facts were handed up to Magistrate Andy Cridland.

The accused, Cameron Borchert, 19, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to an unusual offence: using restricted computer without consent and causing, or intending to cause detriment, damage or gain.

The offence was committed on March 9 this year.

Defence lawyer Naadira Omarjee said Borchert was a meat worker and the offence was the result of alcohol.

Ms Omarjee said the video was not transmitted to anyone else before it came to the attention of the female victim.

"It is not the case that he took steps to transmit or forward it on to anyone else," she told the magistrate.

She said the matter had also embarrassed Borchert who had to face his mother, who accompanied him to court.

This had a significant deterrent effect on Borchert, who also sought to join the army.

"I've taken account of the facts. This offence is absolutely disgusting," Mr Cridland said.

"It was deliberate and did not happen accidentally."

"You've done this to upset her without any knowledge.

"You should receive some counselling (on this matter). It is not the type of offence that should occur.

"The damage done (to her) we can only guess at.

"It's been without any concern for her. Only for your own personal desires."

Mr Cridland sentenced Borchert to a two year supervised probation order.

Because of his youth a conviction was not recorded against Borchert's name.