Crime

Teen charged with rape of girl, 16, at house party

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jul 2020 5:01 PM
A teenager has been charged with rape after allegedly taking advantage of a girl at a party at the weekend.

The 16-year-old alleged victim came forward to police on Sunday who have since arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy with three counts of rape.

Police will allege the pair were at a house party at Kirwan on Saturday night when the boy allegedly forced himself on the girl.

Child Protection and Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said the pair were not related.

Child Protection and Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles. Picture: Evan Morgan
Police will allege all three counts of rape happened on the same night at the same party.

Det Snr Sgt Miles could not discuss the circumstances surrounding the alleged rape.

The alleged incidents come a few days after a North Queensland boy, 5, was allegedly gang raped by a group of children at a Cairns beach.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the attack allegedly happened on the beach at Napranum just after 7pm on July 1.

Three boys, aged between 10 and 13, will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the alleged attack was a "tragedy".

"Sadly, yes, we did investigate that," she said.

"As you would see, it appears to be a group of teenagers (allegedly responsible).

"It's a tragedy, it's been dealt with. We're working with the community and it shouldn't happen.

"We're working with the victim, the families and obviously the (alleged) offending children as well."

The 17-year-old boy charged with rape faced Townsville Children's Court on Thursday.

