Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have laid charges after a house fire in Smiths Creek.
Police have laid charges after a house fire in Smiths Creek.
Crime

Teen charged with murder over Kyogle house fire

Adam Hourigan
29th Aug 2020 7:39 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-YEAR-OLD has been charged with murder following investigations into a house fire 40km northwest of Lismore last week.

Emergency services were called to a rural property in Smiths Creek on Sunday August 16, following reports a property was well alight.

Crews from the Rural Fire Service attended and took several hours to extinguish the blaze.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene after the body of a man, aged 64, was located inside.

Detectives from Richmond Police District - with assistance from the State Crime Command - established Strike Force Kumulla to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cause of the blaze.

On Friday, detectives arrested a 17-year-old male at a home in Kyogle.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with murder, improperly interfere with a corpse and malicious damage by fire.

He was refused bail and will appear in a children's court at Parramatta today.

house fire northern river crime northern rivers crime news northern rivers house fire richmond police district smiths creek fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: Venues where COVID-19 infected Queenslanders have been

        LIST: Venues where COVID-19 infected Queenslanders have been

        Health Queensland Health has updated the venues around Brisbane and the Gold Coast visited by people involved in more than a dozen new coronavirus cases.

        COVID cluster grows: Another prison officer tests positive

        Premium Content COVID cluster grows: Another prison officer tests positive

        Health Another prison officer has tested positive for coronavirus

        Rapist told date GPS tracker was for ‘break and enters’

        Premium Content Rapist told date GPS tracker was for ‘break and enters’

        Crime Rapist back under supervision after assaulting woman

        Drink driver destroys Merc, and job in the process

        Premium Content Drink driver destroys Merc, and job in the process

        News A drink driver has lost his job and ended up with a huge damage bill after crashing...