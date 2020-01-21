Menu
A 16-year-old charged with the murder of teenager Jack Beasley has been granted bail.
Crime

Teen charged with murder of Jack Beasley granted bail

by Chris McMahon
21st Jan 2020 5:39 PM
A TEENAGER charged with the murder of Jack Beasley has been granted bail in a Brisbane court this afternoon.

The Bulletin understands the 16-year-old, who was charged with murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, was granted strict bail in Brisbane Supreme Court today.

The teen was charged on December 18 following the stabbing death of Jack Beasley, 17, in Surfers Paradise on December 13.

Jack Beasley pictured with his father Brett. Picture Facebook
It's understood the teenager who has been granted bail was not the one who allegedly delivered the fatal blows that killed Jack Beasley.

Police will allege five teens, aged 18, 17, 15 and two 16-year-olds exchanged words with Jack and another teenager just before 8pm on December 13 before returning to rob the pair.

It will be further alleged the 15-year-old from Waterford produced a hunting-style knife and stabbed Jack to death, before stabbing another teen in the chest and back.

Police initially charged the 15-year-old on December 14, before charging the four other teens on December 18 with murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

