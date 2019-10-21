Teen charged with murder of ex’s dad

Crime scene on The Promenade in Springfield Lakes after murder of David Murphy.

A TEENAGER and his mate have been charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend's father in an alleged brutal road rage attack where the older man was bashed with a sawn-off.

Police say the incident unfolded on Saturday night when the pair drove to a home at Springfield Lakes to confront 20-year-old Julia Murphy.

Springfield murder victim David (Dave) Murphy, leaves behind his wife Cinamon Murphy and two children Julia and a teenage son.

One of the men - who are both aged 19 - allegedly forced his way into the home and punched Ms Murphy in the face before leaving with her phone.

It is believed Ms Murphy's father David Murphy and a 20-year-old family friend got into a silver sedan and went to find the teenagers, tracking them to The Promenade at Springfield Lakes.

The sedan - driven by the 20-year-old - began following the utility and at 10pm, both cars pulled over and the five men got out.

Kynan Vital, 19, from the Gold Coast is one of two teenagers arrested over the death of David Murphy at Springfield. Picture Facebook

Police alleged one of the teenagers confronted Mr Murphy with the firearm before hitting him over the head with it.

He was dead when paramedics arrived soon after.

The family friend was also allegedly assaulted before the pair took off in the ute.

Specialist police found them a street away, at a home on Atlantic Drive, soon after.

Queensland Police investigating the death of David Murphy at The Promenade, Springfield Lakes. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

Ms Murphy last night paid tribute to her father, telling The Courier-Mail he also left behind his wife Cinamon and a teenage son.

"To those who knew him, Dave was a devoted father to two beautiful children and a husband of twenty years to his loving wife," she said.

Springfield murder victim David (Dave) Murphy and his daughter Julia Murphy. Picture supplied by Family

"In the blink of an eye, he was unjustifiably ripped from our lives.

"He lived his life a quarter mile at a time, and our lives will never be the same without him.

"Thank you for always keeping me safe Dad."

The alleged attackers, including a man understood to be Ms Murphy's ex-boyfriend, Kynan Vital, 19, and his friend Ethan McPherson, also 19, were arrested and charged with murder, common assault, enter dwelling and robbery with violence.

Residents of The Promenade spoke of their horror at seeing the incident unfold in front of their homes.

Mark Windler and Chloe Namour tried to help Mr Murphy, after hearing "a lot of yelling".

Ethan McPherson has been identified as the second teen arrested over the death of David Murphy. Picture: Facebook

"I'm not sure what happened leading up to it, there was a lot of yelling and they've come and met in the street and the two guys have come … it's sad we couldn't help him any further."

Mr Windler said he grabbed sheets to place under the man's head.

"It sounded like a car accident … the ute got stuck in the fence across the road," he said.

"It's pretty scary to know they lived in the area. It's such a quiet area, I never would have expected this," another resident said.

Kynan Vital (left) is accused of killing David Murphy, the father of his ex-girlfriend Julia Murphy (right).

The 19-year-olds, from Springfield Lakes and Molendinar, will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

