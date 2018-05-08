Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen charged over police pursuit with stolen car

Emma Clarke
by
8th May 2018 6:47 AM

A RIVERVIEW teenager will face an Ipswich court this morning after he allegedly fled from police in a stolen car.

Police say at 8.55pm on Monday, officers were conducting patrols in the Riverview area when they saw a stolen Hyundai i30 on Twine Court.

Police kept the hatchback under observation as it travelled along Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains.

Officers activated their lights and sirens, however, it will be alleged the driver of the vehicle accelerated away.

It will be further alleged a tyre deflation device was used, however, the car continued to travel from Redbank Plains Rd onto Queen St in Goodna, and then onto the Ipswich Motorway where it pulled into a chevron and the driver was taken into custody.

An 18-year-old Riverview man is scheduled to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to stop a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a driver licence.

ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Early showers are just the beginning of more rain to come

    Early showers are just the beginning of more rain to come

    Weather Forecasters expecting rain to develop into unseasonable thunderstorm

    Magistrate calls man who sent ex 120 rude messages 'turkey'

    premium_icon Magistrate calls man who sent ex 120 rude messages 'turkey'

    Crime Dumped lover: 'A little sneak peek of what you're missing out on'

    Kitching an Ipswich first on integrity commission

    premium_icon Kitching an Ipswich first on integrity commission

    News Vital role for state's chief greyhound steward

    Where to get petrol for under 141cpl in Ipswich today

    Where to get petrol for under 141cpl in Ipswich today

    News Prices are finally falling after a three-year high

    • 8th May 2018 11:03 AM

    Local Partners