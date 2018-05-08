Teen charged over police pursuit with stolen car

A RIVERVIEW teenager will face an Ipswich court this morning after he allegedly fled from police in a stolen car.

Police say at 8.55pm on Monday, officers were conducting patrols in the Riverview area when they saw a stolen Hyundai i30 on Twine Court.

Police kept the hatchback under observation as it travelled along Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains.

Officers activated their lights and sirens, however, it will be alleged the driver of the vehicle accelerated away.

It will be further alleged a tyre deflation device was used, however, the car continued to travel from Redbank Plains Rd onto Queen St in Goodna, and then onto the Ipswich Motorway where it pulled into a chevron and the driver was taken into custody.

An 18-year-old Riverview man is scheduled to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to stop a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a driver licence.