A TEENAGER has been charged after a series of incidents of property, including graffiti, were reported in Lowood.

He has been charged with four counts of wilful damage by graffiti and one count of stealing.

The man is expected to face Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 19 while two boys, aged 16 and 14, will be dealt with under the provisions of The Youth Justice Act.

Investigations will be ongoing.