St Brendan's College Year 11 student Rhys Yore died in a single-vehicle accident at Yeppoon in January.
News

Teen charged over crash that killed Rhys Yore

Darryn Nufer
22nd Apr 2021 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:28 PM
A teenager is due to face a Rockhampton court in June after being charged in relation to the car crash which killed St Brendan's College student Rhys Yore.

Rhys, 16, was a passenger in a car that crashed on Appleton Drive at Yeppoon on January 21.

Rhys was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 18-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries.

A 16-year-old female passenger had chest and abdominal injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said an 18-year-old male had been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, and one count of driving a vehicle between 11pm and 5am without a certificate of exemption.

The 18-year-old is due to appear in a Rockhampton court again on June 2.

