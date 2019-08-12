Menu
Crime

Teen charged over alleged assault of police officer

12th Aug 2019 9:01 AM
A 19-YEAR-OLD Manunda man has been charged by detectives after he allegedly seriously assaulted a 38-year-old male police officer at a Teatree Close residence at around 7.25pm on August 9.

Police initially attended the residence in relation to a noise complaint.

After speaking with the 19-year-old it was revealed that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

After being informed that he was under arrest the man allegedly struggled with police before

striking the male officer and pushing him into a wall.

The officer sustained a cut to his forehead which resulted in mass bleeding.

The man continued to struggle with the two officers, a taser was used to subdue the man and he was taken into custody.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment of a large cut to his forehead.

The man was charged with serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm.

He will appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on August 30.

assault an officer juvenile crime police qps

