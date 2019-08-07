Menu
GOOD SAMARITANS: Harrison and Jackson Cole.
GOOD SAMARITANS: Harrison and Jackson Cole.
Teen boys do amazing thing for shopper

Ebony Graveur
by
7th Aug 2019 9:26 PM
TWO teen boys have set an example for their schoolmates, and kids their age everywhere, after they came to the rescue of a local shopper.

One shopper, who left a handbag in the shopping trolley before leaving the supermarket, was lucky to have crossed paths with the two young men.

Jackson Parker, 14, was sitting in his mother's car on Wednesday afternoon in the Gatton Coles carpark watching his baby sister when he spotted a handbag left behind in a trolley.

Not wanting to leave his sister in the car by herself, Jackson called his mother and asked her to get the handbag and to make sure it was safe.

"I was sitting in the car and it was in the trolley, just sitting there," Jackson said.

The thought of stealing the bag never crossed Jackson's mind.

When he called his mother, she sent Jackson's brother out from the shops so he could hand the bag in at the front desk.

"I thought I should hand it in because it wasn't mine to take," Jackson said.

He said he had lost his schoolbag a couple of times and knew how it felt to have misplaced something.

"If it's not yours, don't take it," he said.

Jackson's mother Skie-Anne Parker said she was proud of her son.

"The response from the lady at Coles was that it was quite an unusual thing for children of that age to be so honest," Ms Parker said.

